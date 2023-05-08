News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
RA Deputy Foreign Ministers and U.S. Ambassador touched upon the Mirzoyan-Bayramov negotiations
RA Deputy Foreign Ministers and U.S. Ambassador touched upon the Mirzoyan-Bayramov negotiations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

Deputy Foreign Ministers Vahe Gevorgyan and Vahan Kostanyan received U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Christine Quinn on May 8. The Armenian Foreign Ministry reports NEWS.am

According to the report, the interlocutors exchanged views on the talks between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Baryamov, which were held in Washington on May 1-4.

The deputy foreign ministers once again presented the Armenian side's positions on the principal issues within the framework of the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Referring to the ongoing blockade of the Lachine Corridor by Azerbaijan in violation of the November 9, 2020, tripartite statement and humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the need for effective steps by partners interested in the stability of the South Caucasus was confirmed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos