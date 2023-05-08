Baku demands from Armenia to ‘immediately release’ convicted Azerbaijani soldiers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan issued a statement demanding the "immediate release" of the Azerbaijani soldiers convicted in Yerevan, while cynically claiming that they accidentally appeared on the territory of Armenia.
"We strongly condemn the fabricated ‘trial process’ by Armenia against Babirov Agshin and Akhundov Huseyn, and the so-called ‘decision’ regarding the arrest of Babirov Agshin, who are the soldiers of Azerbaijani Army went missing and captured by Armenia along the border region with the Shahbuz district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in April of this year,” the Azerbaijan MFA noted.
In this statement, the Azerbaijan MFA is apparently projecting its own staged trials of Armenian servicemen onto Armenia.
Agshin Babirov, an Azerbaijani soldier found in Armenia in April, was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison on Monday. The case of the other Azerbaijani soldier, Huseyn Akhundov, is still being investigated. He is accused of murder, too.