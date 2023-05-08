Russian peacekeepers record 1 ceasefire violation in Karabakh

One ceasefire violation was recorded in the Askeran region of Nagorno-Karabakh; there were no casualties. This is stated in Monday’s information bulletin of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is conducting an investigation with the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides into this incident.
Three routes were patrolled in the Martakert and Martuni regions and in the Lachin corridor.
Russian peacekeepers brought 204.8 tons of humanitarian cargo to Karabakh capital Stepanakert by motorway.
Continued cooperation is maintained with the general staffs of the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia to ensure the safety of Russian peacekeepers and prevent possible incidents.