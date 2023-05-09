US State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have agreed in principle to certain terms

Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed in principle to certain terms and have a better understanding of each other’s points of views. Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US Department of State, stated this at Monday’s Department press briefing.
“Last week’s discussions [in Washington] were constructive, and we believe that the delegations from Armenia and Azerbaijan made significant progress in addressing difficult issues. Both countries (…) agreed in principle to certain terms and have a better understanding of each other’s points of views. And we believe that with additional goodwill and flexibility and compromise, that an agreement is within reach, and we continue to provide full support and engagement from the United States as the two countries continue to engage in dialogue and continue to secure a durable and sustainable peace,” Patel stated.
The next round of talks between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan took place in Washington last week.