Armenia army General Staff chief: Situation at Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Security is assessed by situation and stability. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Edward Asryan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this on Tuesday.

"Currently, I assess the situation at the border [with Azerbaijan] to be relatively stable. All units of the Armed Forces are monitoring the situation. Undoubtedly, work is being carried out to ensure military security; it is very difficult, but we will strive to achieve it," Asryan added.

When asked what the celebration of the anniversary of the liberation of Armenian Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is like when Shushi is currently under Azerbaijani occupation, Asryan said: "Of course, very bad."

And to the question of what the high-ranking Armenian military is doing to have Shushi returned to Armenians, the chief of the General Staff of the Armenian army responded: "The military always has in its plans what we strive to accomplish."