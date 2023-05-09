Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

A high-level meeting will be held in Brussels, then the meeting will continue in Chisinau, which will be joined by French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday, referring to the meeting slated for Sunday in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev.

"I believe we will try to work in the direction to bring the approaches as close as possible and move forward," Grigoryan added.

Regarding the remark that the American side spoke about the progress that was reached in the negotiations between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan held in Washington, and to the question what kind of progress we are talking about, the head of the Security Council of Armenia said: "The American side talked about the progress, and that question should be asked to them. In the press release, the Armenian side noted that there are disagreements and we will work to find solutions to those disagreements."

And speaking about these disagreements, Grigoryan said: "Naturally, they [i.e., the Azerbaijanis] should come out of the sovereign territory of Armenia; it is mandatory. The signing of a peace treaty [with Azerbaijan] is possible under these conditions. As for the institution of international guarantors, the negotiations are ongoing. And if we find a solution, we will move forward. There is no final solution at this time."