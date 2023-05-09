Sergey Kopyrkin: Russia takes its allied obligations towards Armenia very seriously

Russia takes its allied obligations towards Armenia very seriously. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

He assured that Russia is making all possible efforts to establish an era of peace, security, and development in the region.

"Russia takes very seriously what is happening here," the Russian diplomat emphasized.

And to the remark that according to the survey of an organization, Russia is third on the list of dangerous countries for Armenia, the Russian ambassador stated that this organization's survey is not the "ultimate" truth for him.

"I will refrain from comments," Kopyrkin added.