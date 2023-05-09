Armenia official: Normalization of relations with Turkey should be without preconditions

Armenia's position continues to be that the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations should be without preconditions. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

"We hope that these relations will be normalized without preconditions," added Grigoryan.

To the remark that Turkish FM Cavusoglu had stated that Turkey will take retaliatory measures if the monument to Operation Nemesis is not removed in Yerevan, and asked whether this interference by Ankara in the internal affairs of Armenia, the secretary of the Security Council said: "Naturally, it is an internal issue of Armenia, and no one has the right to interfere in these issues."

But to the question as to whether the Armenian authorities will remove the aforesaid monument, Grigoryan did not give a clear answer, stating: "Those matters are in the arena of the local self-government, I have nothing to say on that matter."

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft, including the aircraft serving the Armenian prime minister.