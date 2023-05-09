News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us
Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Russian peacekeeping contingent is resolving the issues that are facing us, despite all the problems. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

The ambassador assured that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is making very active efforts to assist in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the reopening of the Lachin corridor—which has been closed for almost half a year now by Azerbaijan.

Also, Kopyrkin expressed hope that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will meet in Moscow soon.

The Russian diplomat added, however, that a notification will be made about the exact date of this meeting.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format
All efforts were made from all sides to advance the peace agenda as much as possible…
 Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices
We have stated many times our approach regarding Artsakh, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Then it will continue in Chisinau, and Macron and Scholz will also join...
 Armenia government has no information about possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
At the moment…
 Financial Times: Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume peace talks in Brussels
European Council president Charles Michel will host a meeting on May 14 between Azerbaijan’s president Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan…
 Azerbaijan starts illegal settling of occupied Hadrut city of Karabakh
The Azerbaijani president personally participated in this illegal process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos