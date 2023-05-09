Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us

The Russian peacekeeping contingent is resolving the issues that are facing us, despite all the problems. Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergey Kopyrkin told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

The ambassador assured that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) is making very active efforts to assist in the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the reopening of the Lachin corridor—which has been closed for almost half a year now by Azerbaijan.

Also, Kopyrkin expressed hope that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will meet in Moscow soon.

The Russian diplomat added, however, that a notification will be made about the exact date of this meeting.