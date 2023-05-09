News
Armenia Security Council secretary: We have no progress on most important issues in peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Armenia and Azerbaijan have not made progress on the most important issues in the peace treaty negotiations. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday.

"It is the recording of the sovereign 29,800 square kilometers of the Republic of Armenia, the creation of the Stepanakert-Baku international mechanism as well as of international guarantees," Grigoryan explained.

According to him, even the provisions of the document of November 9, 2020 cannot be maintained today. "For example, according to the tripartite statement, Azerbaijan should not be present in the Lachin corridor, but it is present at the moment. It is very important for us to have an institution of international guarantors with which we will resolve such issues," said Grigoryan.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia noted that at the moment the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations are generally bilateral, and the mediators are trying to help in order to make progress.

"For Armenia, it doesn't matter at which side they are being held," he added.

And asked whether the Western or the Russian platform offers conditions and proposals that are more favorable to the Armenian side, Grigoryan responded: "Conditions and proposals are not offered on the western side. In the past, the Russian side had proposals regarding the peace treaty. They are publicly known, one of which refers to putting off the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue. In general, the negotiations are more bilateral at the moment, the mediators trying to help make progress. For Armenia, it makes no difference where these negotiations take place. At the moment, it is still not being succeeded in making progress in any place."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
