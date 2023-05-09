News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too
Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics


Maybe not by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but other officials have made assessments. Armenian deputy foreign minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday, referring to the Turkish FM's statement that Turkey will retaliate if Armenia does not remove the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan.

"It is very unfortunate that until today we do not have the right approach in this matter that is expected. On the other hand, let's not forget that there are [presidential and parliamentary] election processes in that country [i.e., Turkey] and many statements should be considered from that point of view. You know that in terms of internal politics, it is the most difficult period in that country. You know how emotional these elections are going. It is also necessary to consider it partly from that point of view," said Hovhannisyan.

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft, including the aircraft serving the Armenian prime minister.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Normalization of relations with Turkey should be without preconditions
But Grigoryan did not give a clear answer to the question as to whether the Armenian authorities will remove the monument to Operation Nemesis…
 Cavusoglu: We are discussing steps to be taken against Armenia with president of Turkey
The Turkish FM spoke again about Turkey's concerns regarding the Operation Nemesis monument that was unveiled in Yerevan…
 Hulusi Akar: Preparations underway to open Turkey-Armenia border gate
According to the Turkish defense minister, this border gate was used in February for the passage of Armenian aid and rescue workers to the earthquake zone of Turkey…
 Armenia legislature speaker: Establishing peace in this region is impossible without Turkey
Alen Simonyan expressed hope that Turkey will take practical steps to establish peace in the region…
 Parliament speaker does not want Nemesis statue installation to be perceived in Turkey as Armenia foreign policy
The decision to install this monument in Yerevan was made by the local government, Alen Simonyan said at a press conference in Turkey...
 Alen Simonyan in Ankara: Certain achievements recorded in Armenia-Turkey relations’ normalization process
“But the unsolved problems are still many,” the Armenian legislature speaker added at the summit of Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos