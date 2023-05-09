Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too

Maybe not by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, but other officials have made assessments. Armenian deputy foreign minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told this to reporters at Victory Park in Yerevan Tuesday, referring to the Turkish FM's statement that Turkey will retaliate if Armenia does not remove the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan.

"It is very unfortunate that until today we do not have the right approach in this matter that is expected. On the other hand, let's not forget that there are [presidential and parliamentary] election processes in that country [i.e., Turkey] and many statements should be considered from that point of view. You know that in terms of internal politics, it is the most difficult period in that country. You know how emotional these elections are going. It is also necessary to consider it partly from that point of view," said Hovhannisyan.

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft, including the aircraft serving the Armenian prime minister.