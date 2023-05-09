‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert

The rally, which was launched by the initiative group of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" petition and signature campaign, has started in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Stepanakert.

Former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan on Monday had called to join this rally, writing: "Tomorrow we will celebrate May 9, the day of our victory. That day has always been a day of victory for us. I call you to join and support the youth who have started something very important a few days ago.

“They have started to show that they do not obey and want to create their own future, not others. Tomorrow, at 12:00, they have decided to hold a rally at the [Stepanakert main] square to present their work and vision to everyone. I support them, I call on to join the rally and show together that we remember our victories. We are confident that our victories are ahead."