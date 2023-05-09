News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.44
EUR
426.98
RUB
4.98
Show news feed
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert
‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The rally, which was launched by the initiative group of the "NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" petition and signature campaign, has started in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Stepanakert.

Former Minister of State of Artsakh Ruben Vardanyan on Monday had called to join this rally, writing: "Tomorrow we will celebrate May 9, the day of our victory. That day has always been a day of victory for us. I call you to join and support the youth who have started something very important a few days ago.

“They have started to show that they do not obey and want to create their own future, not others. Tomorrow, at 12:00, they have decided to hold a rally at the [Stepanakert main] square to present their work and vision to everyone. I support them, I call on to join the rally and show together that we remember our victories. We are confident that our victories are ahead."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Deputy Foreign Ministers meet with French Ambassador
The interlocutors exchanged views on recent developments in the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan...
 RA Deputy Foreign Ministers and Russian ambassador discussed relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan 
According to the report, the interlocutors exchanged views on recent developments...
 Opposition MP: Karabakh is just gateway for Azerbaijan toward Armenia
“New hard events are expected in the near future,” Tigran Abrahamyan added...
 Tatoyan Foundation: Checkpoint is mean by which Azerbaijan isolates Karabakh from outside world (PHOTOS)
The Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention carried out a special fact-finding visit to Syunik Province of Armenia…
 Artsakh State Minister: Azerbaijan disrupts electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh
This situation not only puts at risk the prospect of electricity supply for the population of Artsakh and deepens their daily suffering...
 During the blockade, the economy of Artsakh suffered 276 million US dollars in loss
About 1,190 people have been deprived of the opportunity to receive necessary medical treatment...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos