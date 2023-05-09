shamshyan.com: There are injured after drunken prosecutor causes major accident near Armenia government building

A major road accident took place Tuesday in downtown Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 2:10am, a Tesla hit a tree, moved forward, hit a parked car, again moved forward, and ended up near the main building of the Armenian government.
Tesla's passengers, Russian citizens Anastasia Pavlitskaya and Raisa Nikolina, were taken to the hospital to receive medical assistance.
At the scene, a man tried to convince the patrol officers that he was the driver of the Tesla.
But in a short time the police patrol officers found out that this man was lying, and that he was actually the father of the Tesla driver.
The patrol officers tried for several hours to subject the Tesla driver to a sobriety test, but he kept saying that he felt ill, that he was unable to do so, and wanted an ambulance.
But a few hours later, the driver underwent a sobriety test, and it was found that he was drunk.
The Tesla driver, Vayots Dzor Province resident Arman Matevosyan, 26, works as a prosecutor at the Kotayk provincial prosecutor's office.