The British Daily Mail analyzed which countries may opt for freedom and reject membership in the European Union in the foreseeable future.

According to the newspaper, an "uncertain" future in the union awaits, for example, Greece. The main source of tension between Greece and its EU partners was the country's debt crisis, which began in 2009. Then Brussels imposed conditions for financial aid and demanded that Athens impose austerity measures. The Greek authorities saw this as an attempt to humiliate the country.

It is noted that today Euroscepticism is more popular in Greece than in any other European country. According to a Eurobarometer poll conducted in February of this year, 53 percent of Greeks said they were pessimistic about the future of the European Union, and 60 percent expressed their mistrust of Brussels.

The Daily Mail lists Italy among the countries disappointed in the European Union. The events of the past few years, the article says, have caused residents to doubt the EU more than ever before.

And a Eurobarometer poll showed that only 50 percent of Italians trust the union, and many suspect that Prime Minister George Meloni is just stalling, deciding how to weaken Brussels' control over their country's internal affairs.

As the newspaper notes, the EU's relations with France are not easy either. As one of the founders of the bloc, this country has been the most fierce critic of the EU for many years.

According to a Eurobarometer poll, 57 percent of French citizens do not trust the European Union, and half of them are skeptical about the bloc's future.

The British newspaper also included Sweden in its list of "unreliables," although with the note that that country's withdrawal from the bloc is unlikely in the near future.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail recalled that last week the leader of the country's second-largest party, the Swedish Democrats, Jimmie Åkesson, called for a review and evaluation of the need for EU membership.

According to the authors, Hungary is more likely to leave the EU. Its president, Viktor Orban, has recently become an outcast in Europe because of his close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Eurobarometer survey, 43 percent of Hungarian citizens are pessimistic about the European Union, and 44 percent do not trust the bloc.







