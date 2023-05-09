Armenia’s Pashinyan in Moscow, attends Victory Day anniversary military parade (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Tuesday attended the military parade—at Moscow's Red Square—dedicated to the 78th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, the PM's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But before that, Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed—at the Kremlin—the Armenian premier as well as the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan who have arrived in the Russian capital to attend the aforesaid military parade.

And after the parade, the Prime Minister of Armenia as well as the leaders of the aforesaid countries laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.