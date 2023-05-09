News
Tuesday
May 09
Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Azerbaijanis are doing everything to divide you and get you out of here. Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said this in his remarks during Tuesday’s rally in capital Stepanakert, addressing the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.

"The Azerbaijanis are doing everything to make the Armenians disappointed; it will not work. Azerbaijan will not be able to remove the [Russian] peacekeepers from here; I am sure that you also understand this. And we must stand side by side so that you fulfill your duties, fulfill [them] as it should be. I know it's hard, but you have to do it, and we'll stand with you.

"I appeal to international organizations, leaders of various countries: Azerbaijan spits on you, says: ‘I do not obey any court decision.’ Don't you have the strength? Can't you say: ‘Azerbaijan, who are you? Do what you have signed [under],’" said the former minister of state of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
