Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here

The Azerbaijanis are doing everything to divide you and get you out of here. Ruben Vardanyan, the former Minister of State of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), said this in his remarks during Tuesday’s rally in capital Stepanakert, addressing the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh.
"The Azerbaijanis are doing everything to make the Armenians disappointed; it will not work. Azerbaijan will not be able to remove the [Russian] peacekeepers from here; I am sure that you also understand this. And we must stand side by side so that you fulfill your duties, fulfill [them] as it should be. I know it's hard, but you have to do it, and we'll stand with you.
"I appeal to international organizations, leaders of various countries: Azerbaijan spits on you, says: ‘I do not obey any court decision.’ Don't you have the strength? Can't you say: ‘Azerbaijan, who are you? Do what you have signed [under],’" said the former minister of state of Artsakh.