Armenia opposition party leader does not believe that any document will be signed with Azerbaijan at this phase

We do not know what the authorities of Armenia and Azerbaijan are negotiating about. I don't believe any paper will be signed at this phase. Artur Vanetsyan, the chairman of Armenia’s opposition Homeland Party, told this to reporters on Tuesday.
"[PM] Nikol Pashinyan does everything, takes any steps to keep his power. By signing a document [with Azerbaijan], there is a risk that the [Armenian] public will take to the streets and his power will be at risk. So, Nikol Pashinyan is implementing the demands of Azerbaijanis without signing a document at this phase. What happened in Tegh village [of Armenia’s Syunik Province] is a vivid example of this. One day we learned that the Armenian forces left the territory protected by the Armenian Armed Forces, and the Azerbaijani armed forces occupied that territory without fights. They have actually occupied the sovereign territory of Armenia,” Vanetsyan said, in particular.
He recalled that later it was said that the Armenian side had failed in this matter.
"And who should answer for that failure, as a result of which the sovereign territory of Armenia was occupied? Two days after that we had casualties," emphasized Vanetsyan.