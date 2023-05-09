News
Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings
Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

Large-scale fires in the Ural Federal District destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings, including more than 500 residential houses. This was reported by TASS with reference to a source in the emergency services.

According to the source, the hardest hit was in Kurgan region, where 5.2 thousand buildings burned down.

Earlier, Aleksandr Kurenkov, the Minister of Emergency Situations, promised that the firefighters would be able to liquidate natural fires in the Urals by the end of May 9.

A large aviation group consisting of four Il-76, Be-200 amphibian aircrafts, Mi-8, and Mi-26 helicopters is involved in firefighting operations.

A ground team is also working on site. The situation with forest fires in the Urals worsened last week. Smog has been observed in many cities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
