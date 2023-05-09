Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard: Iran army has world’s top missile, radar systems

Commander of the Iranian army’s Air Defense Force says the country’s army is in possession of the world’s top radar and missile systems, Mehr reported.
“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have been increasing their deterrence power against the enemies,” Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Tuesday.
He said that Iranian scientists and technicians have succeeded in manufacturing various defensive and military equipment.
The commander added that the enemies have always cast a covetous eye on Iran given its special geographical, political, and strategic position.