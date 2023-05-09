News
Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)
Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

The Artsakh Movement Facebook group has shared photos from Tuesday’s rally at Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) capital Stepanakert's Renaissance Square.

The caption accompanying these photos reads as follows:

"Photos from the rally organized by the initiative group of the "No to the ethnic cleansing of the Republic of Artsakh" movement.

"Today's struggle is a struggle for dignity. It is necessary not only today that we live correctly, but also tomorrow, so that our and your generations will be nourished by it. We have gathered to show the world that we will live with dignity in our Armenian Artsakh.

"Tens of thousands of Artsakh residents have come to the square with this conviction.

"Photographs by Davit Ghahramanyan."

343126787_170820462593962_7350214618641072492_n.jpg (61 KB)

344769810_947995219735595_4765340705671445343_n.jpg (121 KB)

345067348_229077493069365_4471070558722263894_n.jpg (63 KB)
