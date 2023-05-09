Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria FMs’ meeting to be held tomorrow in Moscow

Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Russia on Tuesday and Wednesday to attend the quadrilateral meeting with the FMs of Russia, Iran, and Syria to be held in Moscow on Wednesday, reports the press service of the Turkish foreign ministry.
During the meeting, it is planned to discuss the normalization of relations between Turkey and Syria, as well as humanitarian issues, including the fight against terrorism, the political process, and the voluntary, safe, and dignified return of refugees.
Also, Cavusoglu will have bilateral meetings within the framework of his official visit to the Russian capital.