Participants of rally in Yerevan's Freedom Square demand freedom of self-determination for Artsakh

A rally takes place in Yerevan's Freedom Square, where participants demand freedom of self-determination for Artsakh.
"As much as it pains us today that Shushi is not in our hands, let us not forget that 5 times Shushi has been in enemy hands and 5 times we liberated it, so congratulations on Shushi liberation day, and let us all move forward to a new liberation of Shushi," said one of the organizers of the action, social activist Nairi Khokhikyan.
He noted that it is necessary to unite for the sake of Artsakh because the enemy has started an existential struggle against us.
It should be noted that this initiative also held a meeting the day before.