Armenian Minister of Economy presented Armenia's investment environment in Abu Dhabi

Armenian Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with Lebanese Minister of Economy Amin Salam at the Armenian pavilion within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum. The Ministry of Economy of Armenia reports.
In the course of the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of developing bilateral trade and economic relations.
Then, Vahan Kerobyan participated in a panel discussion on attracting major investments for economic growth, during which he touched upon the indicators of unprecedented economic growth for Armenia.
The minister also presented Armenia's investment environment and the government's policy on attracting foreign investment.