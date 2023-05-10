Violent clashes break out, 1 killed in Pakistan after ex-PM Khan’s arrest

Violent clashes have broken out in Pakistan between security forces and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan after he was arrested on Tuesday, BBC News reported.

Protests are erupting nationwide, and at least one person has been killed in the city of Quetta.

Khan was arrested by security forces at the High Court in the capital, Islamabad.

Dramatic footage showed dozens of officers arriving and detaining the 70-year-old, who was bundled into a vehicle and driven away.

On Tuesday evening, supporters of Imran Khan gathered outside the Pakistan High Commission in London to protest against his arrest.

Speaking to the BBC, Khan's spokesman, Raoof Hasan, said he expected "the worst" and that the arrest could plunge the country "into chaos and anarchy".

A member of Khan's legal team, Raja Mateen, said undue force had been used against him at the court.

"Mr. Khan went into the biometric office for the biometrics. The rangers went there, they broke the windows, they hit Mr. Khan on the head with a baton," said Mateen.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party called on its supporters to protest. In the hours after he was detained, violence was reported from cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar.

On the streets of Islamabad, hundreds of protesters blocked one of the main highways in and out of the capital.

People pulled down street signs and parts of overpasses, lit fires, and threw stones.

Protesters said they were angry about Imran Khan's arrest.

Writing on social media, police in Islamabad said five police officers had been injured and 43 protesters arrested.

The United States and UK have called for adherence to the "rule of law."

Khan was appearing in court on charges of corruption, which he says are politically motivated.

Khan was ousted as PM in April last year and has been campaigning for early elections since then.

General elections in Pakistan are due to be held later this year.