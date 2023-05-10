Newspaper: Any kind of goods’ imports to Karabakh prohibited

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, as of April 28, the Azerbaijani side has prohibited the transfer of people in serious health condition from Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] to Armenia, even with the mediation of the Red Cross. According to our information, the import of any kind of goods to Artsakh has also been prohibited.

Zhoghovurd daily asked David Babayan, adviser to Artsakh president, for a comment on this occasion. "I can't say for sure, it needs to be checked with the relevant authorities. But the fact that the situation has become complicated after the so-called [Azerbaijani] checkpoint or arrest point was installed [at the Lachin corridor], that's for sure. The installation of the checkpoint has created a completely different situation; in fact, after that, Artsakh is completely under siege," Babayan said in a conversation with us.

Artsakh opposition MP Metakse Hakobyan also confirmed our information. "The [Artsakh] authorities, who don't tell us anything, are more informed about it. But it is obvious that since April 28, the Red Cross is not fulfilling its mission, patients are not being transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, the reuniting of families is not being carried out either. It is more than obvious that all functions of this type are discontinued. I don't have information about specific types of products, but the most important thing is that the transporting of people with health problems is not being carried out," she said.