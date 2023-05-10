News
Armenia MOD delegation attends international exhibition in Greece (PHOTOS)
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegations from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia and the Military-Industrial Committee of Armenia on Tuesday attended the DEFEA 2023 international exhibition of defense and security of Greece, which is being held in Spata, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Embassy of Armenia in Greece.

At this exhibition, participants from many countries present the latest developments in the world market in defense technology, emphasizing once again that the development of defense systems is a driving force for both technological progress and economic development. This was also emphasized by the Minister of National Defense of Greece, Nikos Panagiotopoulos, who opened the exhibition.

This event is attended also by official government and military delegations, as well as visitors from around 77 countries.
