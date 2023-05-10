News
Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A Manhattan federal jury found that Donald Trump sexually abused journalist E. Jean Carroll in a luxury department store dressing room in the spring of 1996 and awarded her $5 million for battery and defamation, CNN reported.

Carroll alleged Trump raped her in the Bergdorf Goodman department store and then defamed her when he denied her claim, said she wasn’t his type and suggested she made up the story to boost sales of her book. Trump denied all wrongdoing. He does not face any jail time as a result of the civil verdict.

While the jury found that Trump sexually abused her, sufficient to hold him liable for battery, the jury did not find that Carroll proved he raped her.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
