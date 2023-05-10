Unprecedented grant support to Armenia environment, entire project budget to be around €26M

Karabakh health ministry: Medicine supply to Artsakh stopped since April 29

Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Moscow

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Red Cross to transport patients from Artsakh to Armenia

Russia MFA withdraws recommendation for Russians not to visit Georgia

Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level

Pentagon: US may deliver one Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine

Armenia PM holding discussion with interior minister, some other senior officials of power structures

Putin lifts Russia visa regime for Georgia

Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan

Aliyev: Azerbaijan will increase defense spending in 2023 state budget

Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says

Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument

Head of Karabakh’s Lisagor village surrounded on both sides: We don't have ATM in village, we can't withdraw money

World oil prices dropping

Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll

Shift of 12th Armenia group carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria's Aleppo takes place

Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake

Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son

US man shoots at kids playing hide-and-seek on his property

Armenia MOD delegation attends international exhibition in Greece (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Any kind of goods’ imports to Karabakh prohibited

Ecuador gang leader killed in Colombia

Violent clashes break out, 1 killed in Pakistan after ex-PM Khan’s arrest

Vandalism occurs at Victory Park in Yerevan

Karabakh FM lays wreath at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Italy, Germany, and Austria sign letter of support for development of hydrogen gas pipeline

Daily Mail: Greece, Italy, France, Hungary, Sweden may leave EU in the foreseeable future

Armenian Minister of Economy presented Armenia's investment environment in Abu Dhabi

Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings

Participants of rally in Yerevan's Freedom Square demand freedom of self-determination for Artsakh

EU Delegation to Armenia pays tribute at Yerevan’s Victory Park

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria FMs’ meeting to be held tomorrow in Moscow

Car crashes into bank branch in Yerevan

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard: Iran army has world’s top missile, radar systems

UK chargé d'affaires in Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame at Victory Park in Yerevan

US ambassador to Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Victory Park in Yerevan

Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition party leader does not believe that any document will be signed with Azerbaijan at this phase

Sudan clash civilian death toll reaches 604

European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention

City hall: Yerevan authorities have no intention of dismantling Operation Nemesis monument

Pakistan arrests former PM Khan

Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election will end with incumbent Erdogan's victory in 1st round

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here

Karabakh ex-state minister: There can be no question of reintegration in this way, this is reoccupation

Armenia’s Pashinyan in Moscow, attends Victory Day anniversary military parade (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan: Impossible to defeat united, organized Armenian people

shamshyan.com: There are injured after drunken prosecutor causes major accident near Armenia government building

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert

Putin: War unleashed against Russia again but we will ensure our security

Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: Freedom and victory are not gifts but are obtained through will and effort

Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Armenia Security Council secretary: We have no progress on most important issues in peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan

Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us

Armenia official: Normalization of relations with Turkey should be without preconditions

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russia takes its allied obligations towards Armenia very seriously

Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices

Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Armenia army General Staff chief: Situation at Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Armenia PM: Our greatest obligation to martyrs who gave their lives for Motherland is strengthening of our statehood

Armenia senior officials visiting Victory Park

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Under these circumstances it is only struggle that must be glorified

Karabakh President: Artsakh has been, is, shall be Armenian

European Council: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will meet in Brussels on May 14

US State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have agreed in principle to certain terms

Russian peacekeepers record 1 ceasefire violation in Karabakh

Baku demands from Armenia to ‘immediately release’ convicted Azerbaijani soldiers

Statement of Artsakh Foreign Ministry on the Impending Environmental Disaster Provoked by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM arrives in Moscow on working visit (PHOTOS)

Deputy Foreign Ministers meet with French Ambassador

RA Deputy Foreign Ministers and Russian ambassador discussed relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan

RA Deputy Foreign Ministers and U.S. Ambassador touched upon the Mirzoyan-Bayramov negotiations

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Ex-PM: There is Azerbaijani-Turkish demand that Armenia be deprived of army

Sarsang Reservoir of Karabakh virtually empty (PHOTOS)

One of 2 Azerbaijanis who crossed into Armenia is sentenced to 11 years, 6 months, 15 days in prison

FlyOne Armenia: Dubai air traffic controllers did not allow aircraft to enter Dubai airspace

airBaltic to resume Riga-Yerevan-Riga flights after 12-year break

Iran MFA spox: Azerbaijani diplomats expelled in response to expulsion of Iranian diplomats

Cavusoglu: We are discussing steps to be taken against Armenia with president of Turkey

Opposition MP: Karabakh is just gateway for Azerbaijan toward Armenia

5G technology network to be launched in Armenia

Number of tourists visiting Armenia up more than 80% in 2023 first quarter

Bayramov: Progress of preparation of peace treaty with Armenia not met expectations yet

Turkey FM announces possible Erdogan-Assad meeting this year

Armenia PM Pashinyan to head for Moscow on working visit

Tatoyan Foundation: Checkpoint is mean by which Azerbaijan isolates Karabakh from outside world (PHOTOS)

Ex-governor of Armenia’s Syunik: Russian peacekeepers went out on 5km section, Azerbaijanis came and drove into

US Embassy in Armenia on winning green card lottery: Scam alert

Armen Khachatryan: Azerbaijan has recognized Armenia territorial integrity

Armenia ruling force MP: Premier goes to Moscow regularly, yes, maybe he did, I don't know

Armenia government has no information about possible Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting

Yerevan-Dubai flight lands in Iran

Financial Times: Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume peace talks in Brussels