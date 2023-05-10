Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake

The residents of Konya, Turkey panicked after an earthquake hit the area on Wednesday morning; some were given medical aid, Yeni Safak daily wrote.
According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey, an earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2, occurred in Konya city at 2:14am local time.
The epicenter of this tremor was at a depth of 7.86 kilometers.
Although this quake was felt in nearby regions also, it became known that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.
Due to this seismic activity, some residents of Kulu district went out into the streets in panic and spent some time there.
A resident fainted due to panic, and this person was provided emergency medical care.