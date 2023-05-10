News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake
Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake
Region:Turkey
Theme: Incidents

The residents of Konya, Turkey panicked after an earthquake hit the area on Wednesday morning; some were given medical aid, Yeni Safak daily wrote.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) of Turkey, an earthquake, with a magnitude of 4.2, occurred in Konya city at 2:14am local time.

The epicenter of this tremor was at a depth of 7.86 kilometers.

Although this quake was felt in nearby regions also, it became known that according to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage.

Due to this seismic activity, some residents of Kulu district went out into the streets in panic and spent some time there.

A resident fainted due to panic, and this person was provided emergency medical care.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4 consecutive earthquakes recorded off Japan coast
The biggest one measured magnitude 5.9…
 Quake occurs in Turkey’s Adana
With a magnitude of 4.1…
 Updated Turkey earthquake death toll
According to local media, death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has…
 Earthquake hits Greece
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Greece at 11:38 pm local time with epicenter…
 Quake occurs in Caspian Sea
With a magnitude of 4…
 Earthquake hits Mexico
It measured magnitude 5.8…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos