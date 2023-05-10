News
Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son
Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction on Wednesday made a decision to acquit Igor Khachaturov, the son of General Yuri Khachaturov, former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

According to the accusation, on May 17, 2022, a group of persons—including Igor Khachaturov—carrying out an act of civil disobedience had blocked a Yerevan street. As a result, Igor Khachaturov was charged, a decision was made to keep him in custody for two months, but on July 11 he was released on bail.
