Incident occurs during Armenia diaspora commissioner's speech in Germany

An incident occurred during the speech of Zareh Sinanyan, the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia (RA), in Germany.
“Some Zareh Sinanyan, a well-known migrant worker who came from Glendale to RA, who is busy with pathetic attempts to divide the [Armenian] Diaspora and to destroy traditional [Armenian] structures with the money of us taxpayers, was once again disgraced in the Diaspora (this time in Germany),” Yerkir newspaper editor Vahe Sargsyan wrote on Facebook and posted a respective video.
"One of the attendees [of Sinanyan’s meeting in Germany] very rightly noted: ‘What do you have to say for us to hear?’ Well, the aforementioned migrant worker has only one job to do: being an informant. That is, to collect the names and data of all dignified Diaspora Armenians from every community, hand [them] over to his boss [i.e., Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan], so that these people are quickly banned from entering the homeland. This is his real and only job," Sargsyan added.
In the video above, one of the attendees to the meeting with Sinanyan demands from him to explain where was and what was done with the $150 million sent to Armenia by the Armenian diaspora.