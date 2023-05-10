News
Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument
Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Hrachya Sargsyan, the former mayor of Yerevan, adviser to the Armenian prime minister, spoke to reporters Wednesday about the installation of the Operation Nemesis monument in Armenia’s capital.

Reporters asked Sargsyan whether he knew that this monument would be unveiled in Yerevan and whether he had informed PM Nikol Pashinyan about it.

"Of course, I was aware. No, I hadn’t told the prime minister. I believe that it’s a historical fact that has been recorded in some way. Now what? Should the Turkish government force [us] to remove that information from our textbooks? It's funny. I believe they [i.e., Turkey] should not interfere in our internal affairs," said Sargsyan.

A fountain-memorial dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who coordinated the assassination of the Turkish ringleaders who carried out the Armenian Genocide, was unveiled on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

Subsequently, Turkey closed its airspace for Armenian aircraft—including the plane serving the Armenian prime minister—that are flying to third countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
