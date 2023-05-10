News
Wednesday
May 10
Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The issue of the Operation Nemesis monument in Yerevan became a subject of discussions between the speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, and his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Sentop. Babken Tunyan, an MP of the ruling "Civil Contract" Faction of the NA who attended the summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation in Ankara last week, told about this to reporters in the NA Wednesday.

For the Turkish side, in particular, it is not understandable how such a monument is unveiled in Armenia amid efforts to normalize bilateral relations.

"Simonyan responded that if there is a wish to normalize relations, such events cannot be an obstacle," Tunyan said.

As for the future fate of this monument, the Armenian lawmaker noted that they cannot answer that question.

When asked whether the Armenian delegation visiting Ankara was directly told that certain consequences would follow if this monument is not removed, the Armenian legislator responded that there were no such statements.

"Nothing like that was said to the Armenian delegation. The issue was discussed during the bilateral meeting of the presidents of the [two] parliaments. There were no other conversations or direct demands on that topic," Tunyan informed.
