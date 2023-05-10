Putin lifts Russia visa regime for Georgia

Russia’s visa regime for Georgian citizens will be lifted as of May 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to that effect. The decree was posted on Russia’s official internet portal of legal information.
To enter Russia, Georgian nationals will need an identity document: a Georgian ordinary, diplomatic or service passport, or a sailor's passport.
But a visa will still be required for Georgian citizens who wish to enter Russia to work or study for more than three months.
And by another decree, the Russian president lifted the ban on flights of Russian airlines and the sale of tours to Georgia.