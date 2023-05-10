News
Armenia PM holding discussion with interior minister, some other senior officials of power structures
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has summoned Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ara Fidanyan, and some other high-ranking officials of Armenia’s  power structures.

At the moment, they are holding a discussion in the main government building.

A number of ministers and deputy ministers are also participating in the meeting, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from on location.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan told us that a working discussion was underway.

It is not known at the moment exactly what issues are being discussed.
