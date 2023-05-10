Armenia PM holding discussion with interior minister, some other senior officials of power structures

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has summoned Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ara Fidanyan, and some other high-ranking officials of Armenia’s power structures.
At the moment, they are holding a discussion in the main government building.
A number of ministers and deputy ministers are also participating in the meeting, the Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from on location.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan told us that a working discussion was underway.
It is not known at the moment exactly what issues are being discussed.