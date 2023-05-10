Russia MFA withdraws recommendation for Russians not to visit Georgia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia has withdrawn the recommendation for Russian citizens not to visit Georgia, according to a statement posted on the MFA official website.
"The instruction of the MFA of Russia dated June 21, 2019 not to visit Georgia is withdrawn. At the same time, security aspects should be taken into account in order to visit that country, showing prudence," the statement read.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered to lift the ban on flights of Russian airlines to Georgia, which had been in force since June 2019, and introduced a visa-free regime for Georgian nationals to enter Russia.
The Russian MFA emphasized that the aforesaid decisions "proceed (…) in the direction of the consistent facilitation of the conditions of contact between the citizens of Russia and Georgia, despite the lack of diplomatic relations [between the two countries]."