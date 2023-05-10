Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)

Azerbaijanis have destroyed the central library of the occupied Armenian Hadrut city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakhpress was informed about this by the director of the Avetik Isahakyan Central Library of Hadrut, Varsik Amirjanyan, who noticed that the library building is missing in the video posted by the Azerbaijani media.
"The central library building of Hadrut was built back in 1932. From the video published by the Azerbaijanis, it can be seen that there is almost nothing left of the library building," says the director of the library.
According to her, as per the data of 2020, this library had about 39,720 books.
"We had about 750-800 readers. At the moment, there is no information from the book fund," Amirjanyan noted, adding that they will apply to the Artsakh State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage to raise before international courts this matter of yet another manifestation of cultural vandalism by Azerbaijan.