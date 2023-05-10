News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 10
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)
Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijanis have destroyed the central library of the occupied Armenian Hadrut city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Artsakhpress was informed about this by the director of the Avetik Isahakyan Central Library of Hadrut, Varsik Amirjanyan, who noticed that the library building is missing in the video posted by the Azerbaijani media.

"The central library building of Hadrut was built back in 1932. From the video published by the Azerbaijanis, it can be seen that there is almost nothing left of the library building," says the director of the library.

According to her, as per the data of 2020, this library had about 39,720 books.

"We had about 750-800 readers. At the moment, there is no information from the book fund," Amirjanyan noted, adding that they will apply to the Artsakh State Council for the Protection of Cultural Heritage to raise before international courts this matter of yet another manifestation of cultural vandalism by Azerbaijan.

344620358_260125826509204_6655545032560277469_n.jpg (20 KB)

345676546_897004701369127_1764120579013167909_n.jpg (26 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Moscow
On May 19, hosted by the Russian side…
 Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level
The Armenian deputy FM added that the text of the peace agreement between the two countries was on the negotiating table…
 Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format
All efforts were made from all sides to advance the peace agenda as much as possible…
 Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us
Also, Kopyrkin expressed hope that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders will meet in Moscow soon…
 Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices
We have stated many times our approach regarding Artsakh, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels
Then it will continue in Chisinau, and Macron and Scholz will also join...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos