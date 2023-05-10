News
Unprecedented grant support to Armenia environment, entire project budget to be around €26M
Unprecedented grant support to Armenia environment, entire project budget to be around €26M
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Minister of Environment Hakob Simidyan and Frank Merschl, Senior Program Portfolio Manager of the German Credit Recovery Bank (KfW), on Wednesday signed the agreement marking the launch of the Biodiversity and Sustainable Local Development in Armenia program.

The entire budget of this project is about €26 million, the Ministry of Environment informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The duration of this program is planned for six years.

The amount of this grant support is unprecedented in the region and one of the largest globally.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
