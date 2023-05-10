The new king of mobile photography։ Huawei P60 Pro tops the DxOMark ranking

Annual Investment Meeting highlights digital transformation, financial ınclusion and sustainable finance in the Arab world

NASA creates a snake-like robot to explore other worlds

Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive

ChatGPT may have direct access to the Internet։ What will it change?

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities

Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary political forces’ leaders

Unprecedented grant support to Armenia environment, entire project budget to be around €26M

Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Karabakh health ministry: Medicine supply to Artsakh stopped since April 29

Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)

WhatsApp Web to get new feature: It is now being tested

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Moscow

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Red Cross to transport patients from Artsakh to Armenia

Russia MFA withdraws recommendation for Russians not to visit Georgia

World Boxing Championships: Armenia's Hovhannes Bachkov secures at least bronze medal

Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level

First UK baby born with DNA from three people

Pentagon: US may deliver one Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine

TikTok has some worrying security flaws that could have been used to steal confidential user data

Armenia PM holding discussion with interior minister, some other senior officials of power structures

Putin lifts Russia visa regime for Georgia

Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan

Aliyev: Azerbaijan will increase defense spending in 2023 state budget

Displaced persons from Karabakh stage protest outside Armenia government building

Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says

For the first time, Huawei Watch 4 will receive a non-invasive glucometer, as well as satellite connection and sapphire glass

Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument

Head of Karabakh’s Lisagor village surrounded on both sides: We don't have ATM in village, we can't withdraw money

World oil prices dropping

Incident occurs during Armenia diaspora commissioner's speech in Germany

Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll

Shift of 12th Armenia group carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria's Aleppo takes place

Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake

Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son

US man shoots at kids playing hide-and-seek on his property

Voice and video calls, encrypted messages։ Twitter is taking a step towards a superapp

Modric: Nothing decided in this confrontation yet

Armenia MOD delegation attends international exhibition in Greece (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Any kind of goods’ imports to Karabakh prohibited

10 countries that passed Eurovision 2023 first semifinal ‘barrier’ are announced

Ecuador gang leader killed in Colombia

Champions League: Real, Man City play draw (PHOTOS)

Violent clashes break out, 1 killed in Pakistan after ex-PM Khan’s arrest

Vandalism occurs at Victory Park in Yerevan

Karabakh FM lays wreath at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

The battery to last for 75 days, the RAM is 21 GB: The Blackview BV9300 phone will go on sale from May 10

Italy, Germany, and Austria sign letter of support for development of hydrogen gas pipeline

Daily Mail: Greece, Italy, France, Hungary, Sweden may leave EU in the foreseeable future

Armenian Minister of Economy presented Armenia's investment environment in Abu Dhabi

Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings

Participants of rally in Yerevan's Freedom Square demand freedom of self-determination for Artsakh

Realme 11 will get 20 GB of RAM and 1 TB of built-in memory

EU Delegation to Armenia pays tribute at Yerevan’s Victory Park

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria FMs’ meeting to be held tomorrow in Moscow

Car crashes into bank branch in Yerevan

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard: Iran army has world’s top missile, radar systems

Apple is building the largest iPhone in company's history: What sizes will iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max be?

UK chargé d'affaires in Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame at Victory Park in Yerevan

US ambassador to Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Victory Park in Yerevan

Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition party leader does not believe that any document will be signed with Azerbaijan at this phase

Apple co-founder warns of AI dangers

Sudan clash civilian death toll reaches 604

European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention

City hall: Yerevan authorities have no intention of dismantling Operation Nemesis monument

Pakistan arrests former PM Khan

Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election will end with incumbent Erdogan's victory in 1st round

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here

I plan to visit in coming months: Blogger Shady Shae on his YouTube videos, love towards Armenian music, Armenia

How do planets form around a star? Hubble took some amazing photos

Karabakh ex-state minister: There can be no question of reintegration in this way, this is reoccupation

Annual Investment Meeting signs a memorandum of understanding with Hub71

Armenia’s Pashinyan in Moscow, attends Victory Day anniversary military parade (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan: Impossible to defeat united, organized Armenian people

shamshyan.com: There are injured after drunken prosecutor causes major accident near Armenia government building

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert

Putin: War unleashed against Russia again but we will ensure our security

WhatsApp to launch new feature for iOS (photo)

Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: Freedom and victory are not gifts but are obtained through will and effort

Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Armenia Security Council secretary: We have no progress on most important issues in peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan

Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us

Armenia official: Normalization of relations with Turkey should be without preconditions

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russia takes its allied obligations towards Armenia very seriously

Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices

Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Why hasn't humanity detected alien radio signals yet?

Armenia army General Staff chief: Situation at Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Armenia PM: Our greatest obligation to martyrs who gave their lives for Motherland is strengthening of our statehood

Armenia senior officials visiting Victory Park

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Under these circumstances it is only struggle that must be glorified

Karabakh President: Artsakh has been, is, shall be Armenian

European Council: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders will meet in Brussels on May 14

US State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have agreed in principle to certain terms

Russian peacekeepers record 1 ceasefire violation in Karabakh