Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary political forces’ leaders

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday met with the heads of the political parties participating in the consultative assembly of cooperation with extra-parliamentary political forces of Armenia, the premier's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This meeting was attended by the chairman of the Republic Party Aram Sargsyan, chairman of the Christian Democratic Party of Armenia Levon Shirinyan, chairman of the United Motherland Party Mher Terteryan, chairman of the Armenia Board of the Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Sedrak Achemyan, and chairman of the Power of the Homeland Party Tigran Arzakantsyan.