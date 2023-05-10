News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities
Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan deliberately hinders the activities of the Red Cross. The Human Rights Defender of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Gegham Stepanyan, on Wednesday noted about this in a statement. The latter continues as follows:

Since the installation of the illegal checkpoint on the Goris-Stepanakert highway near the Hakari Bridge on April 23, Azerbaijan has been artificially obstructing the normal operation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nagorno-Karabakh, by which the Azerbaijani side not only violates the provisions of the international humanitarian law, but also the agreement reached during the blockade on the transfer to Armenia of the persons in extremely serious health condition. Thus, Azerbaijan directly ignores the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) of December 21, 2022, obliging it to take all necessary and sufficient measures to ensure the movement of seriously ill persons in need of medical treatment in Armenia through the “Lachin corridor.”

During this time, the ICRC transported patients only twice: on April 28 (13 patients) and on April 29 (16 patients). Since April 29, with the mediation of the ICRC, the transfer of patients to medical institutions of the Republic of Armenia has completely stopped. According to the information received by the Human Rights Defender's Office, the Azerbaijani side has put forward additional conditions, demanding to check the ICRC cars transporting patients, as well as the passports of the ICRC employees and patients, thus, violating the agreements reached earlier. According to the information received from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Artsakh, 30 patients in extremely serious condition are waiting for urgent transfer.

Azerbaijan deliberately prevents the supply of essential medicines to Artsakh through the ICRC, as a result of which serious problems arise in medical institutions of Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani side, pursuing the goal of total isolation of Artsakh, is undertaking deliberate actions, aimed at hindering the activities of even humanitarian organisations in Artsakh, putting forward additional artificial demands.

Azerbaijan is not ready to take a constructive position even on the matters of humanitarian nature, does not miss the opportunity to intimidate the peaceful population and deepen their physical and psychological suffering caused by the blockade, deliberately deepening the humanitarian crisis.

Azerbaijan's behavior directly contradicts the international law and the principles of humanism, which should be clearly condemned by international organisations and the human rights community.

We expect practical intervention by international structures in the settlement of this urgent humanitarian issue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue
Nikol Pashinyan received the Igor Khovaev…
 Karabakh health ministry: Medicine supply to Artsakh stopped since April 29
The reason is another obstacle caused by the Azerbaijani side…
 Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Red Cross to transport patients from Artsakh to Armenia
After setting up a checkpoint at the Lachin corridor…
 Head of Karabakh’s Lisagor village surrounded on both sides: We don't have ATM in village, we can't withdraw money
Due to the blocking of the Lachin (Berdzor) corridor and the Hakari bridge by Azerbaijan…
 Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)
Today's struggle is a struggle for dignity…
 Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here
The Azerbaijanis are doing everything to divide the peacekeepers and get them out of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos