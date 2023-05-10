Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive

We consider Yerevan's public criticism of CSTO unproductive. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday’s press briefing.
"Honestly, the wish of the leadership of Armenia to discuss issues of the effectiveness of the organization beyond its borders is causing bewilderment when the CSTO has all the necessary formats, established ways of interaction for this, and most importantly, that organization’s participants who are not only ready to listen to all that, but also ready to work in that direction," Zakharova said.