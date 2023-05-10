News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive
Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics


We consider Yerevan's public criticism of CSTO unproductive. Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian foreign ministry, announced this during Wednesday’s press briefing.

"Honestly, the wish of the leadership of Armenia to discuss issues of the effectiveness of the organization beyond its borders is causing bewilderment when the CSTO has all the necessary formats, established ways of interaction for this, and most importantly, that organization’s participants who are not only ready to listen to all that, but also ready to work in that direction," Zakharova said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Putin signed the law on amendments to CSTO charter on cooperation on biosecurity
The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legal information...
 CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
According to Tasmagambetov, the situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated and volatile…...
 Armenia government: Need to adjust CSTO responsibility zone arose due to uncertain positions
As per the report on the progress and results of the 2022 plan…
 Zakharova responds to Armenia parliament majority faction secretary: They probably mistranslated it to him
In connection with Artur Hovhannisyan’s statement that he does not understand why Russia is demanding an explanation from Armenia regarding the information about Armenia’s participation in the US-led military exercises in Europe…
 Armenia official: I wouldn't call this a vector change, I would call it a search for certain security guarantees
After the 2018 revolution, Armenia announced that it will not make any changes in its foreign policy….
Most
Read Viewed
Photos