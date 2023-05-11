shamshyan.com: Man with gunshot wound found dead at Victory Park in Yerevan

A tragic incident took place Wednesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.
At around 9:20pm, the Yerevan Police received a call informing that a man's dead body was found at Victory Park, in the green area behind the Mother Armenia statue.
The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found a man's dead body with a gunshot wound.
Also, a rifle was found near the body.
And the coroner, examining the body, found an unfired bullet in the pocket of the deceased.
According to preliminary information, this man had committed suicide by shooting himself with the aforesaid rifle.
The police investigative department has launched proceedings into this incident.
The police and the investigative department are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased.
A number of forensic examinations have been ordered.