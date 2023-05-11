Azerbaijan army continues firing toward Armenia’s Sotk as of 7:20am

As of 7:20am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue their artillery and mortar fire toward the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking relevant preventive and protective measures.
The MOD of Armenia will make an additional statement.
Earlier, we reported that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk. The Armenian side has two wounded.