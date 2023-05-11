MOD: Armenian side has 3 wounded, Azerbaijan fires at ambulance carrying the injured

As of 8am Thursday, the units of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan continue artillery and mortar fire toward the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
As of 8am, the Armenian side has three wounded, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan opened fire on an ambulance carrying a wounded Armenian serviceman.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking preventive and defensive measures.
An additional statement by the MOD of Armenia is to follow.