Armenia MOD: No change in situation in Sotk direction as of 8:45am

As of 8:45am Thursday, there is no change in the situation in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk.
The units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue firing at the Armenian combat positions.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking relevant defensive and preventive measures, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The situation is relatively stable at the moment in the other sections of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.
The MOD of Armenia will release an additional report on the situation.