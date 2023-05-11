Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9am

As of 9am Thursday, there is no situation change in the direction of Armenia’s Sotk.
At the same time, it is relatively stable in the other sections of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone, the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The MOD of Armenia will make an additional statement.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.