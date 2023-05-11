MOD: Tenseness of situation in Armenia’s Sotk direction decreased significantly as of 10am

As of 10am Thursday, the tenseness of situation in the direction of Sotk has decreased significantly.
The Ministry of Defense (MOD) will make an additional statement, the MOD informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has three wounded.