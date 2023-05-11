News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.4
EUR
423.22
RUB
5.08
Show news feed
Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: Stop shameful attempts aimed at disrupting negotiation process by using force
Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: Stop shameful attempts aimed at disrupting negotiation process by using force
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In the early morning of May 11, Azerbaijani armed forces, once again resorting to provocative and aggressive actions, opened fire on the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, using mortars and artillery. There are wounded on the Armenian side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia noted this in a statement it released Thursday.

“These repeated violations of one of the fundamental principles of international law - the non-use of force or the threat of force - demonstrate contempt of the Azerbaijani side for the agreements, including the obligations assumed by the Trilateral Statement of Sochi on October 31, 2022.

“These actions of Azerbaijan, aimed at destabilising the situation, are also an open disregard for the meeting held in Washington, the meetings planned in Brussels and Moscow, aimed at the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the efforts made by international partners interested in stability and peace in the South Caucasus.

“We call on the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan to stop the groundless, unjustified and shameful attempts aimed at disrupting the negotiation process by using force and thereby exerting pressure on Armenia,” the Armenian MFA statement added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm
At regular intervals…
 Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks
The members of the Armenia-USA Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia met with the members of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues...
 Armenia's Pashinyan: Too early to consider situation at Sotk area fully stable
With its actions today, Azerbaijan calls into question the fundamental agreements that were reached, the premier said…
 Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up
To divert the attention of the international and Armenian public…
 Armenia premier does not change mind, to go to Brussels but peace agreement with Azerbaijan to not be signed Sunday
Pashinyan added that there was a task to “mature” that document as quickly as possible and prepare it for signing…
 Armenia health ministry condemns yet another case of Azerbaijan army targeting medical workers, ambulance
Such manifestations are against all international humanitarian laws…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos