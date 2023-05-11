Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire at Sotk sector between 11am and 1pm

Armenia parliament, US House of Representatives’ members discuss ongoing peace talks

Armenia's Pashinyan: Too early to consider situation at Sotk area fully stable

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan escalates situation in Sotk in attempt to make forget Lachin corridor checkpoint setting up

Armenia premier does not change mind, to go to Brussels but peace agreement with Azerbaijan to not be signed Sunday

Armenia health ministry condemns yet another case of Azerbaijan army targeting medical workers, ambulance

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan main goal is to nullify negotiation process

Marukyan: Azerbaijan attempts by shooting to dictate its conditions to Armenian side in negotiation process

PM: Intensity of active Azerbaijan shelling in Sotk decreased after Armenia army retaliatory actions

MOD: Armenian side not preparing for military action against Azerbaijan

US Secretary of State, European Council head discuss situation in South Caucasus

MOD: Armenian side has 4 wounded as of 10:25am

Armenia MFA to Azerbaijan: Stop shameful attempts aimed at disrupting negotiation process by using force

MOD: Tenseness of situation in Armenia’s Sotk direction decreased significantly as of 10am

Armenia MOD: Situation in Sotk direction continues to be tense as of 9:45am

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9:20am

Armenia MOD: No situation change in Sotk direction as of 9am

Armenia MOD: No change in situation in Sotk direction as of 8:45am

MOD: Armenian side does not use Iranian UAVs

MOD: Armenian side has 3 wounded, Azerbaijan fires at ambulance carrying the injured

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan army units continue to fire from artillery, mortars as of 7:50am

Azerbaijan army continues firing toward Armenia’s Sotk as of 7:20am

MOD: Armenian side has 2 wounded

Azerbaijan army units open fire from artillery, mortar means toward Armenia’s Sotk

shamshyan.com: Man with gunshot wound found dead at Victory Park in Yerevan

Russia MFA spox: We consider Armenia's public criticism of CSTO unproductive

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan deliberately hinders Red Cross activities

Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with extra-parliamentary political forces’ leaders

Unprecedented grant support to Armenia environment, entire project budget to be around €26M

Armenia premier, OSCE Minsk Group Russia co-chair discuss Karabakh issue

Karabakh health ministry: Medicine supply to Artsakh stopped since April 29

Azerbaijan destroys central library of Karabakh’s occupied Hadrut city (PHOTOS)

Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs to meet in Moscow

Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan does not allow Red Cross to transport patients from Artsakh to Armenia

Russia MFA withdraws recommendation for Russians not to visit Georgia

Mnatsakan Safaryan: There will be Armenia-Azerbaijan talks on May 19 at FMs’ level

Pentagon: US may deliver one Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine

Armenia PM holding discussion with interior minister, some other senior officials of power structures

Putin lifts Russia visa regime for Georgia

Bayramov: Azerbaijan, Armenia took step forward in US negotiations

Erdogan's main opponent in Turkey presidential race introduces Silk Road map without Azerbaijan

Aliyev: Azerbaijan will increase defense spending in 2023 state budget

Displaced persons from Karabakh stage protest outside Armenia government building

Parliament speaker discussed Operation Nemesis monument issue with Turkey counterpart, Armenia MP says

Yerevan ex-mayor says he hadn’t told PM about Operation Nemesis monument

Head of Karabakh’s Lisagor village surrounded on both sides: We don't have ATM in village, we can't withdraw money

World oil prices dropping

Incident occurs during Armenia diaspora commissioner's speech in Germany

Jury finds Donald Trump guilty of sexually abusing journalist E. Jean Carroll

Shift of 12th Armenia group carrying out humanitarian mission in Syria's Aleppo takes place

Yeni Safak: Residents of Turkey’s Konya flee their homes after 4.2-magnitude quake

Yerevan court acquits Igor Khachaturov, General Yuri Khachaturov’s son

US man shoots at kids playing hide-and-seek on his property

Armenia MOD delegation attends international exhibition in Greece (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Any kind of goods’ imports to Karabakh prohibited

Ecuador gang leader killed in Colombia

Violent clashes break out, 1 killed in Pakistan after ex-PM Khan’s arrest

Vandalism occurs at Victory Park in Yerevan

Karabakh FM lays wreath at Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

Italy, Germany, and Austria sign letter of support for development of hydrogen gas pipeline

Daily Mail: Greece, Italy, France, Hungary, Sweden may leave EU in the foreseeable future

Armenian Minister of Economy presented Armenia's investment environment in Abu Dhabi

Large-scale fires in the Urals destroyed almost 5.7 thousand buildings

Participants of rally in Yerevan's Freedom Square demand freedom of self-determination for Artsakh

EU Delegation to Armenia pays tribute at Yerevan’s Victory Park

Russia, Turkey, Iran, Syria FMs’ meeting to be held tomorrow in Moscow

Car crashes into bank branch in Yerevan

Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard: Iran army has world’s top missile, radar systems

UK chargé d'affaires in Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame at Victory Park in Yerevan

US ambassador to Armenia lays wreath at Eternal Flame in Yerevan’s Victory Park

Catholicos of All Armenians visits Victory Park in Yerevan

Tens of thousands of Karabakh residents came out to capital Stepanakert main square (PHOTOS)

Armenia opposition party leader does not believe that any document will be signed with Azerbaijan at this phase

Sudan clash civilian death toll reaches 604

European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention

City hall: Yerevan authorities have no intention of dismantling Operation Nemesis monument

Pakistan arrests former PM Khan

Hurriyet: Turkey presidential election will end with incumbent Erdogan's victory in 1st round

Karabakh ex-minister of state: Azerbaijan will not be able to remove Russian peacekeepers from here

Karabakh ex-state minister: There can be no question of reintegration in this way, this is reoccupation

Armenia’s Pashinyan in Moscow, attends Victory Day anniversary military parade (PHOTOS)

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan: Impossible to defeat united, organized Armenian people

shamshyan.com: There are injured after drunken prosecutor causes major accident near Armenia government building

‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ rally kicks off in Stepanakert

Putin: War unleashed against Russia again but we will ensure our security

Armenia official: Operation Nemesis monument removal demand should be viewed from Turkey internal politics too

Armenia ex-President Armen Sarkissian: Freedom and victory are not gifts but are obtained through will and effort

Armenia deputy FM: Brussels meeting will be followed by Moscow meeting in trilateral format

Karabakh President visits Stepanakert Memorial

Armenia Security Council secretary: We have no progress on most important issues in peace treaty talks with Azerbaijan

Russia ambassador to Armenia: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh are resolving issues facing us

Armenia official: Normalization of relations with Turkey should be without preconditions

Sergey Kopyrkin: Russia takes its allied obligations towards Armenia very seriously

Armenia official: Not decided yet whether peace treaty with Azerbaijan will be signed under West or Russia auspices

Armenia Security Council head: There will be Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels

Armenia army General Staff chief: Situation at Azerbaijan border relatively stable

Armenia PM: Our greatest obligation to martyrs who gave their lives for Motherland is strengthening of our statehood

Armenia senior officials visiting Victory Park

Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Under these circumstances it is only struggle that must be glorified

Karabakh President: Artsakh has been, is, shall be Armenian