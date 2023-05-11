Marukyan: Azerbaijan attempts by shooting to dictate its conditions to Armenian side in negotiation process

The provocation unleashed by the Azerbaijani side on the border of Armenia once again proves Azerbaijan's constant policy of putting pressure on the Armenian side through force and threats. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia and Chairman of the Bright Armenia Party, tweeted this on Thursday
“Shelling the Armenian positions and the ambulance evacuating wounded soldiers shows Azerbaijan’s indiscriminate actions and an attempt to dictate its conditions to the Armenian side in the negotiation process,” Marukyan added.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.
The Armenian side has four wounded.
The Azerbaijani side reports about one injured.
As of 10am, the tension in the direction of Sotk has decreased considerably.