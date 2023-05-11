MOD: Armenian side has 4 wounded as of 10:25am

As of 10:25am Thursday, the decreasing tenseness of the situation in the direction of Sotk remains the same, reported the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.
It is relatively stable in other sectors of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border zone.
As a result of the Azerbaijani provocation, the Armenian side has four wounded as 10:20am.
The health condition of the two wounded servicemen is assessed as satisfactory, and the other two are in moderate condition.
The injuries of these soldiers are not life-threatening at the moment.
The MOD will release an additional report on the situation.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that from 6am Thursday, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire from artillery and mortars at the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk.
The units of Armenia’s Armed Forces are taking corresponding protective and preventive measures.