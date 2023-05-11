PM: Intensity of active Azerbaijan shelling in Sotk decreased after Armenia army retaliatory actions

Today at around 6am, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened intense fire from artillery weapons toward the Armenian positions located in the direction of Sotk settlement of Gegharkunik Province, striking the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this at the start of Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.
"The intensity of active shelling has somewhat decreased after the proper and effective retaliatory actions of the Armenian army. There are four wounded from our side, I wish them a speedy recovery," the PM added.